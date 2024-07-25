Thank you, Grundy County – 6,000 Used Children’s Books Collected

The Grundy County Land Use Department would like to thank all of residents, school libraries, and Grundy County employees who participated by donating 6,000 gently used children’s books during our July event. The number of books that we collected ranks as one of the highest that we have had in the ten years sponsoring this event.

All the books collected are distributed to the children in approximately two weeks’ time. Each child will have a bag of eight books that they are able to call their own.

Bernie’s Book Bank started in 2009 has been able to distribute 27 million books to underserved children to help them love reading and allow their imaginations to have many adventures.

Your donations of books have reached 750 needy children who will have their summer brightened with a treasured book.

Great job Grundy County!!

If you should have any questions on any of the other events that we have, please feel free to contact Beth Skoff or (815) 941-3228 (bskoff@grundcountyil.gov) or Heidi Miller at (815) 941-3229 (hmiller@grundycountyil.gov ).







