Summer Farm Tour 2024

Join the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District for a Summer Farm Tour. The tour will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at the Saunemin Community Building, 70 North St, Saunemin, IL 61769. Registration and coffee will be at 8:00 am with the program starting at 8:30 am. Lunch will be provided.

Come tour an ag tile-treatment constructed wetland and field sites utilizing conservation practices such as no-till/strip-till, cover crops, and nutrient management. You will also hear about research on the “Effects of tillage, fertilizer placement, and winter cover crops on nutrient losses” from U of I researcher Dr. Zhongjie Yu.

For more information, or to register for the event, contact Becky Taylor, Resource Conservationist at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or livingstoncountyswcd@gmail.com by August 15, 2024. There is no charge for this event. We hope to see many of you there.