JOLIET, IL-(July 22nd 2024)-The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) is partnering with the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 5, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, the Illinois Departments of Transportation, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Route 66 museum, local law enforcement, and others to promote the nationwide speed campaign, “Speeding Slows You Down”. The campaign will emphasize the importance of safe driving during a media tour being held over several days along historic Route 66 from Illinois to California.

The press event will promote the Route 66 Speed Awareness Campaign and focus on the dangers concerning excessive speed and driving unbelted on our roadways.

Heritage Corridor Destinations President/CEO Bob Navarro will join numerous local and state law enforcement agencies at the event to speak about the importance of safety on Route 66. The focus is even more crucial with the centennial celebration of historic Rt. 66 in 2026 which is expected to bring an unprecedented number of travelers to this iconic roadway.

“A road trip isn’t just about the destination, it’s about the ride and all the things you’ll find on the way,” said Jonlee Anderle, NHTSA Region 5 administrator. “But if you’re speeding, you may miss out – or you just might never arrive at all. That’s because ‘Speeding Catches Up with You,’ which is the theme of this year’s campaign. Speeding is stressful, it’s inconsiderate to other drivers, and it makes you a danger to yourself, your passengers, and everyone else on the road. We all share the road, so slow down, enjoy the ride, and get to your destination safely.”

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and NHTSA will be having a “Speed Awareness” press event at the Joliet Junior College – City Center Plaza on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. The City Center Plaza is located at 235 North Chicago Street in Joliet, Illinois.

