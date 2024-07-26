Sen. Tom Bennett Filed Legislation to Restore Critical Funding for Soil and Water Conservation Districts

SPRINGFIELD- In response to a significant reduction in funding for soil and water conservation districts (SWCDs) in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 budget, State Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) filed a bill aimed at restoring the $4 million cut in funding through the Partners for Conservation Fund. This will help ensure that these vital districts will receive the support they need to continue their essential work in protecting and conserving natural resources.

“Funding for soil and water conservation districts is not just an investment in our environment, but also in our future,” said Senator Bennett. “These districts are on the front lines of preserving our natural resources, ensuring clean water, and supporting sustainable agriculture.”

The FY25 budget reduced funding for SWCDs by $4 million compared to FY24 appropriations. This reduction threatens to undermine the districts’ ability to effectively manage soil erosion, improve water quality, and maintain sustainable agricultural practices.

Senate Bill 3964, filed by Senator Bennett, addresses this issue by appropriating funds through the Partners for Conservation Fund, emphasizing the critical role SWCDs play in the environment.

“By restoring funding to our soil and water conservation districts, we are laying the groundwork for a healthier environment and stronger communities,” said Senator Bennett.





