After responding to a 911 call, a deputy is accused of shooting a woman in her home

BETH HUNDSDORFER

Capitol News Illinois

A Springfield woman’s call for help ended with her death and the indictment of a Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy on first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Sonya Massey called police to investigate a prowler at her home in the 2800 block of Hoover Avenue near Springfield around 12:50 a.m. on July 6. About 30 minutes later, the deputies who responded to the call reported shots fired and Massey was struck by gunfire. She later died at a local hospital.

In the days following her death, few details were released about what happened to Massey, a Black woman. On Wednesday, body camera footage from the night she died was shown to her family in private, on the same day the officer that shot her was indicted.

Neighbors said Massey was shot in her kitchen.

On Wednesday, Sean Grayson, one of the deputies who responded to Massey’s call for help, was indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury. Grayson was fired, according to a statement by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.







“The actions taken by Deputy Grayson do not reflect the values and training of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement as a whole,” Campbell said in the statement. “Good law enforcement officers stand with our community in condemning actions that undermine the trust and safety we strive to uphold.”

Grayson’s detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday, and Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser indicated he will seek pretrial detention.

Grayson was certified as a part-time police officer in 2021, according to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Since then, he has worked for police departments around central Illinois, including Pawnee, Kincaid, Virden, Auburn and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, according to ILETSB. He joined the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department in May 2023.

Grayson was charged in 2015 and 2016 with driving under the influence in Macoupin County. He pleaded guilty to the charges and received supervision.

After Massey’s shooting, Campbell had turned the investigation over to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations for review.

The shooting prompted protests and calls for action. A police department near where Massey was shot issued a letter warning of unrest and possible looting. On Wednesday, the charges against Grayson prompted a statement by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Sean Grayson booking photo. (Image provided by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department)

“Sonya Massey was concerned for her safety and called law enforcement to her home for protection. Like all Illinoisans, she deserved that protection. Instead, innocent and unarmed, she was gunned down by an officer of the law. My heart breaks for Sonya’s children, for her family and friends and for all who knew and loved her, and I am enraged that another innocent black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer,” Pritzker said in a written statement.

Massey’s family has retained noted civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who has represented the families of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin and George Floyd. Crump gained prominence in his advocacy for victims of police brutality.

On Hoover Avenue in Springfield, neighbors said they awoke after midnight on July 6 to find police cars lined up on their street. Crime scene tape surrounded the white frame house.

One woman who asked that her name not be used said she saw police around the house in the 2800 block of Hoover shining flashlights in the windows. She said she heard noises but didn’t know if it was gunshots or fireworks.

At the home, stuffed animals, candles and flowers were left on the porch in Massey’s honor. Neighbors described her as a devoted mother to her two children.

“She was a nice lady,” said the woman. “She did not deserve to have this happen to her.”

