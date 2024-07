Around 4:23 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 an individual purposely smashed the ATM screen at Peoples National Bank of Kewanee at 122 W Main Street in Dwight. The machine there is temporarily out of service but PNB customers can use the ATM at Caseys on Rt 17 until the main bank unit is repaired.

About the same time on Sunday, two individuals spray painted the ATM screen at SOCU at 107 E. Chippewa, Dwight.

Dwight Police are investigating.