Thomas Adams, age 73, of Wilmington, Illinois, formerly of Dwight, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Illinois.

Born July 21, 1950 in Kankakee, Thomas Francis was a son of Francis and Ruth Adams. He would begin his life in Dwight and graduated Dwight High School with the class of 1968. After graduation, Thomas enlisted into the United States Air Force to serve his country from 1970 to 1974. He then returned to his small-town roots and worked at the Braidwood Nuclear Generation Station in Braidwood, Illinois until he retired in 2008.

During his retirement he had a multitude of things that kept him busy. Thomas was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 251 and the Malcolm J. Mayo VFW Post 5422 in Wilmington, which provided him with social interactions and community involvement. Being outdoors was where he was most happy, either working in his garden and bird watching, or just simply being out in his garage sitting in his golf cart watching westerns. Thomas’ love for golf took him to the local golf courses where he would enjoy an afternoon out on the greens, and he also took great pleasure in watching golf tournaments. He was also an avid NASCAR racing enthusiast and loved to watch and support his favorite football team, the Chicago Bears. Thomas was a handy guy whose skills as a woodworker were well known, especially for making birdhouses.

Family was the center of his world, and he was blessed with a large family. Thomas had strong relationships with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and he treasured any time spent among those he loved the most.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Adams of Wilmington; two children, Jeff (Jenn) Adams of Port Angeles, Washington and Todd (Shanna) Adams of Clermont, Florida, and two stepchildren: Roger Penning of Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Julie Penning of Wilmington; nine grandchildren: Blake and Chase Adams, Christian Losso, Michaela Adams, Jonathan (Kara) Cano, Amanda (Matty) Roberts, Jacob Penning (Dionna Spicuzza), Jeffrey (Taylor) Penning, and Joshua Cummings; seven great grandchildren: Linzi, Bentley, Maverick, Nova, Cameron, Lionna, and Easton; one brother and two sisters: Paula (Al) Diemer of Summerfield, Florida, Phillip (Carol) Adams of Dwight, and Susie (Bill) Manion of Harrisonville, Missouri; brothers and sisters-in-law: Sharon Stoller of Eureka, Illinois, Jean Orr of Rockdale, Illinois, Jerry (Jackie) Siebersma of Coal City, Illinois, and LaVonne (the late Mike) Purkey of Mazon, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Terry Adams; one nephew, Jack Diemer, and one brother-in-law, Dennis Siebersma.

Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

The family received friends for a memorial visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, in Wilmington on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment with full military honors immediately followed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.

