Randy Michael Wilder passed away on July 21, 2024, in Gallatin, Tennessee, at the age of 70. Born on September 27, 1953, Randy lived a life marked by deep connections with family and community.

He is survived by his children, Jared Wilder (Jessica D. Wilder) of Gallatin, TN, Seth Wilder (Jessica L. Wilder) of Knoxville, TN, and Erin Wilder of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Lizze Pucket (Colson Pucket), Drew Wilder, Lexie Wilder, Isaac Wilder, and Caroline Wilder; and his sisters, Pam Manko (Bill Manko) and Ronda Wilder. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Rosemary Wilder.

Randy worked at RR Donnelley and Sons for over 25 years in the printing business, and later ended his career in maintenance at the Gallatin Bowling alley. In retirement, he was known to be a tinkerer and was always working on some project. When he wasn’t tinkering, it was usually because he was helping out a neighbor or a friend, as he had a passion for helping others. Randy’s legacy will be cherished by his family, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him. Randy was known for his devoted love for his family and eager willingness to help any and everyone he could. His family expresses their deep gratitude for the condolences and support during this difficult time.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be Sunday, August 11th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Faith Church, 639 South Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be graciously accepted via venmo at @emajared514 or by sending to Jared Wilder at 1239 Barry Lane, Gallatin, TN 37066, to help cover related expenses.

Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

