Duane M. Lewis, age 80, of Gardner, IL passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet, IL. Born on February 12, 1944 to Henry and Lorretta (nee Coss) Lewis. On June 1, 1963 he married Donna Maxard at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. Together they made their home and raised their family in Gardner. He was a chemical operator at Amoco Chemical and was known as “Big Louie” to his work family and for many years he shared his talents as a wedding videographer. He loved driving his dune buggy as well as riding his ATV and snowmobile and camping and boating at the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club. He was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years Donna Lewis; son, Chris (Tammy) Lewis of Bourbonnais, IL; daughter, Linette (John) Hopwood of Gardner; six grandchildren, Adam (Molly) Lewis, Taylor (Mike) Fauerbach, Andrew (Gabbie Estep) Lewis, Shane Harty, Emily Hopwood and Jeremy Hopwood; five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Owen, Alexander, Evie and Wesley.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Henry and Lorretta Lewis; brother, Henry; and three sisters, Lorraine, Frances and Cathryn.

The visitation will be held at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Sunday, July 7, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Family and friends are welcome to meet Monday, July 8, 2024 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Lightways Hospice or St. Lawrence Catholic Church. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.