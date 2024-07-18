Crystal Lynn Fitzpatrick, 69, of Clearwater, FL, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, July 12th, 2024.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, at Hager Memorial Home, in Dwight, prior to a brief prayer at McDowell Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to visit the cemetery. A funeral will not be held; however, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Crystal was born to Wayne and Lucille (Heinrich) Bloxam in Dwight, IL, on July 28th, 1954, and graduated from Dwight Township High School.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Amy (Mark) Clavey, Naperville; granddaughter, Reece; and step-grandson, Ben Clavey. Also surviving are sisters Patty and Jane, and brothers, Mike and Joe. Crystal was preceded in death by her parents.

Crystal worked in the Dwight RR Donnelley mailroom and later, at the Dwight Post Office. Later she moved to Florida and continued to work for the U.S. Post Office.

Crystal returned to Naperville frequently to visit her daughter and family. She dearly loved her granddaughter and spent much time babysitting her while Mom and Dad worked.

Memorials in honor of Crystal may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.