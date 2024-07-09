Morris Hospital Laboratory Recognized for Achieving Highest Standards of Excellence

July 10, 2024, Morris, IL – The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to the Laboratory at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers based on results of a recent on-site inspection.

The goal of CAP laboratory accreditation is to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients by advancing the quality of pathology and laboratory services to ensure laboratories meet or exceed regulatory requirements.

The Morris Hospital Laboratory has been accredited by CAP since 1992 and goes through the accreditation process every 2 years. This involves being assessed on over 2,400 standards, including the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures, laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities safety program, and overall management of each section of the laboratory, including chemistry, serology, hematology, cytology, microbiology, immunology, coagulation, histology, urinalysis, and the blood bank.

“This year, we achieved a perfect survey with zero deficiencies, which is an incredible accomplishment considering CAP is considered one of the most prestigious and extensive of the Laboratory accreditation programs,” said Kimberly Wolfer, Laboratory Director at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.

“From specimen collection, to handling, prepping, testing and resulting, it takes a great deal of care and quality assurance to produce the best possible laboratory test results. Having CAP accreditation tells our patients and the community that Morris Hospital has a high standing laboratory and that they can trust us to perform the best possible lab resulting.”

The Morris Hospital Laboratory performs over 1.5 million tests each year for inpatients, outpatients, physician offices and nursing homes, with Morris Hospital outpatient laboratory draw sites located at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus in Channahon, the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus, the Morris Hospital Ottawa Campus, and the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center and hospital main campus, both in Morris.

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

# # #

Photo caption: A medical technologist processes specimens in the laboratory at Morris Hospital, which recently earned its 17th accreditation from the College of American Pathologists following a rigorous in-site inspection.