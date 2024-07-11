Meteor Watch Party

Join us for an unforgettable evening under the stars at Fugate Woods! The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists are hosting a Meteor Watch Party on August 10th from 7:30 to 10:00 PM. Last year this event attracted over 50 attendees, so we are bringing it back again! Local astronomer Paul Pouliet will present and guide us through the night sky. Pouliet is a lifelong astronomy enthusiast who enjoys stargazing and sharing his passion for celestial observations. With various telescopes and a beautiful view, it’s sure to be an enchanting evening under the stars.



This event is free, but registration is required. Be sure to bring your lounge chair, a cozy blanket, a warm drink, bug spray, and a flashlight for an evening of celestial wonder. This event is open to the public, offering a fantastic opportunity for families and stargazers of all ages to witness the magic of meteor showers. We kindly ask that children attending are 5 years and older. Don’t miss out on this chance to marvel at the beauty of the night sky together with fellow nature enthusiasts!

To register, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMW/events. If you have any questions or need reasonable accommodation, please contact Darci Webber at dlwebber@illinois.edu or our office at 815-842-1776.

To reach the event parking lot from Fairbury, head east on US 24. Before reaching PTC Alliance, turn left onto N 2300 E Rd, then turn right onto E 900 N Rd. Turn left at a gate where volunteers will be stationed, and follow the grass road to the Boy Scout pavilion in Fugate Woods.

https://www.fugatewoods.org/