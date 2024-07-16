The MVK Seniors met Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion Hall.

Acting President Robin Homerding thanked CNN (Community Nutrition Network), Lisa for lunch from “The Upper Crust” from Yorkville, and our volunteers who helped serve the meal.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said and a Silent prayer was also said for the Ill and Deceased Members and others; Firefighters, Police Officers, Fireman, EMT’s, Military stationed

all over the world, and Elected Officials

A sympathy card was sent for Sherry McIntosh passing to her family. There were birthday songs sung for Judy Leeder, Marily Lapka, and Richard Payne.

The Secretary and Treasurer Reports were given. Nancy Burchfield, who is Secretary, was Absent. Shirley Peterson read her Treasurer’s Report. The reports were approved by Betty Robinson and 2nd by Judy Shelton.

The door prizes were won by Bill Chamberlain, Joe Sereno, and Paul Page.

There was no New or Old Business and a motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Shirley Matzen and 2nd by Nancy Johnson.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, August 20, 2024 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the business meeting. Anyone 60 or older is invited to join us for a small donation. Please be sure to call Community Nutrition Network at (815-941-1590

and make a reservation