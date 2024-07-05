Livingston County 4-H Show Set for July 17-20: Join Us in Celebrating Our Young Achievers!

PONTIAC, IL

The Livingston County 4-H Show is right around the corner, and we invite everyone to join us from July 17-20 to support our dedicated 4-H members. This annual event showcases the

hard work and achievements of our youth who have invested their time and talents in various projects throughout the year. This event will feature a variety of shows and activities, highlighting the diverse skills and efforts of our 4-H participants. Here’s

the schedule of events:

General Project Show: Judging will be ongoing throughout

the week, allowing attendees to view a wide range of projects crafted by our talented 4-H members.

Sheep Show: Wednesday, July 17 at 8 AM

Dairy Show: Wednesday, July 17 at 9:30 AM

Goat Show: Wednesday, July 17 at 1 PM

Dog Show: Wednesday, July 17 at 3 PM

Swine Show: Thursday, July 18 at 8 AM

Rabbit Show: Thursday, July 18 at 8 AM

Pheasant and Quail Show: Thursday, July 18 at 10

AM

Horse Show: Thursday, July 18 at 10 AM

Ag Games: Thursday, July 18 at 5:30 PM

Beef Show: Friday, July 19 at 8 AM

Poultry Show: Friday, July 19 at 9 AM

Cat Show: Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 AM

Master Showmanship: Saturday, July 20 at 9:30 AM

In addition to the exciting events, our 4-H Food Stand will be open daily, offering sno-cones, soda, water, and popcorn.

This event is a perfect opportunity for families, friends, and community members to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of our 4-H members. From the colorful displays

of general projects to the excitement of the livestock shows, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Your support means the world to these budding leaders and innovators.

The Livingston County 4-H Show promises to be a week filled with fun, learning, and community spirit. Mark your calendars, and we look forward to seeing you there!

Alcha Corban 4-H Youth Development Educator, University of Illinois Extension

