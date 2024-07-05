On July 5th 2024, at approximately 12:26am, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 3073 E 12th Rd. in Ottawa for an incident involving illegal fireworks. Utica Fire and EMS also responded. A 25 year old male was transported to OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital where he later died due to injuries sustained from the accident. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

The incident is currently under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.