SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.

Will County

Illinois 113 west of West River Road south of Wilmington; lane closures continue.

Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

River Road over I-80 in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

I-55 at between I-80 and Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood and Joliet; all shoulders closed.

Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-80 at Richards Street (exit 133) in Joliet; both ramps closed, detour posted.

I-80 at Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed.

I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka; all shoulders closed. Between River Road and Houbolt Road in Joliet; all shoulders closed. Between Houbolt Road and the Joliet Junction Trail; all shoulders closed. Between Rowell Avenue in Joliet and Gougar Road in New Lenox; all shoulders closed.

Old Chicago Road over Forked Creek in Wesley Township; closed, detour posted.

Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Ford County

Illinois 115 about 3 miles north of Illinois 54; closed, detour posted.

Grundy County

Northbound I-55 north of Gardner; lane reductions continue.

Iroquois County

I-57 at Buckley (exit 232); lane reductions continue.



Kankakee County

Armour Road just west of Kinzie Avenue (Illinois 50) in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

La Salle County

Illinois 170 about 4 miles north of Ransom; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 170 over Waupecan Creek south of Ransom; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Livingston County

Illinois 17 at I-55 in Dwight; lane reductions continue.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com