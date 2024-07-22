Joliet Slammers Change Team Name to the Joliet Slimers for Ghostbusters Night Presented by Darvin Furniture

Slammers to play as the Slimers for their July 25th Match Up

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers will honor their new ownership and new film by rebranding to the Joliet Slimers for one night during their game on Thursday, July 25th against the Gateway Grizzlies.

The Slammers will sport specialty Slimers jerseys on the field on Thursday, July 25th paying homage to the iconic movie franchise. The special edition jerseys will be auctioned off on the concourse during the game with proceeds going to charity. One lucky fan in the stadium will also have a chance to win a signed Bill Murray Baseball in the 5th inning.

Adding to the fun of the on-field jerseys, the newly minted Joliet Slimers will have themed in-between inning contests, plenty of Ghostbusters graphics, music, and invite fans to come dressed as their favorite characters from the films. Also making an appearance, will be the Windy City Ghostbusters who will be bringing in some of the movies’ favorite inflatable characters for photo ops, an Ecto-1, and plenty of proton packs. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy a classic Thirsty Thursday promotion with $4 domestic beers presented by Michelob Ultra.

“Us Slimers ain’t afraid of no ghosts” said Slimers’ EVP Night Train Veeck. “We thought it was only right that with a new ghostbuster in Joliet this year, that we bring the spirit(s) to the stadium and on the field too. We’re excited to see everyone at the ballpark to cheer on the Slimers!”



Gates open at 5:35 PM on Thursday, July 25th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Don’t miss this matchup between the Gateway Grizzlies and your Joliet Slimers!

Who ya gonna call for tickets? The Slimers Box Office at 815-722-2287 or visit jolietslammers.com to purchase tickets online today!