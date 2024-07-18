Iowa based law firm, Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC, is pleased to welcome attorney Hayley M. Masching. Hayley is the granddaughter of Dwight residents Daryl and Betty Holt.

Hayley was raised in Algonquin, IL. She earned her JD with distinction from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2023 where she was also the recipient of the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence twice and the Faculty Award for Academic Excellence once.

Hayley has a general practice with a focus on business and commercial litigation.

Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC is a full-service law firm with locations in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Iowa. For more information, visit spmblaw.com.