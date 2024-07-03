Grundy County Tire Recycling Event July 11-13th, 2024

The Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting a tire recycling event at the Olson’s Recycling Center located on 354 W. Jackson Street (West Route 6) in Seneca starting on Thursday July 11th through Saturday July 13th. The hours on Thursday and Friday are from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM, and Saturday from 9:00 AM to Noon.

We ask that all residents comply with the following:

NO commercial, industrial or agricultural tires.

All tires must be off of the rims or will be declined.

Only passenger truck or car tires will be allowed.

Limited to ten (10) tires per vehicle.

Must be able to unload tires and assist in the loading of the tires into the trailer

K & S Tire Recycling, Inc of Chicago Heights will be our tire recycler and will process the tires for the following green uses:

Crumb rubber that will have an end use for welcome mats, railroad ties, and rubberized asphalt

Industrial feedstock used for automotive parts, paints and coatings

Rubber mulch for garden use

Agricultural applications

Thank you Grundy County residents for recycling and thank you to Olson Recycling for hosting this annual event.

If there are any questions, please feel free to contact us at 815-941-3228.

Thank you, Grundy County, for loving your Earth and recycling!