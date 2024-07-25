Notes from the Dwight Village Board Meeting of July 22, 2024

Village Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Pete Meister, Jenny Johnson, Justin Eggenberger, and Brian Berta. Absent was Marla Kinkade.

Also present were Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, Village Clerk Whitney Scott, and Village President Paul Johnson.

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

• Payment of bills of $163,704.25.

• Minutes of the June 24th, 2024, Village Board Meeting.

• Minutes of the July 9th, 2024, Emergency Village Board Meeting.

• The May 2024 Treasurer’s Report.

PUBLIC FORUM

Three Dwight residents spoke in Public Forum expressing their concern about properties in their neighborhoods that have deteriorated. They brought to the Board pictures and examples within the Village of unregistered cars, neglected lawns, unsafe housing conditions, and dilapidated structures.

Building Inspector Tim Griest was on hand and pointed out he was already addressing some of these situations, and in fact some had been resolved. It was noted that much of the Village’s resources have recently been spent on getting the William Street Townhomes permitted, but now more time will be put towards these problem conditions. A list of concerning properties will be developed and addressed methodically.

If any Village resident would like to bring nuisance properties to the Village’s attention, they are encouraged to stop by Village Hall and have it documented.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported the Renfrew Park parking lot construction was complete except for striping and the next step for the park improvement project would be to solicit bids for the actual park upgrades. Improvements are to include some new playground equipment and refurbishing of the tennis / pickle ball courts, among others. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2025.

She added that repair of the damage caused by the the flood of the Village Hall Complex will begin in the next few weeks and items from the EMS quarters will be temporarily moved into a storage container.

Also a preliminary plan for the latest Safe Route to School Grant Project was being developed. Impacted residents would be notified and a community meeting would be scheduled to keep everyone informed.

It was also reported that the William Street Townhouses had been granted a temporary occupancy permit, but due to an administrative oversight, there would be no underground storm shelter or property fence as part of the final construction.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported that the two recruits at the Police Academy would be graduating on August 23. He added that his department had conducted interviews with several juveniles in regards to the recent Downton Dwight ATM damage and information on this would soon be released.

He added that new body cam systems had been received and would be implemented in the near future.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles reported that the downtown water refurbishing was near completion, which has included painting of the interior. In addition six trees had recently been cut down in the Village and that a prominent sycamore tree near left field at the ball park in Renfrew park had been damaged. Their crews are going to do everything possible to save the tree.

Damaged Sycamore Tree in Renfrew Park

REPORT OF COMMITTEES

The Administration and Finance Committee met prior to the regular meeting to discuss discrepancies in the Lifetime Auto 10-year sales tax abatement agreement which was passed in 2023. Apparently the ordinance had not been put into effect as intended so the Committee agreed to send to the full Board a recommendation with adjusted provisions allowing for 50% sales tax rebate for years 1 – 8 and 25% rebate for years 9 – 10. This updated ordinance was approved.

OLD BUSINESS

The following items were acted upon:

• A quote from Vissering Construction for $145,754.00 for Village Complex flood repairs was approved.

• The Board approved a payment of Peoples National Bank Cots Loan for $22,265.64.00.

NEW BUSINESS

The following items were approved:

• A sidewalk reimbursement request of $300 at 214 W Seminole.

• The Rotary Club Christmas Tree display request.

• The Service Proposal for 2 clarifiers at the Dwight Sewer Plant (PS Equipment) at $17,850.00 each.

• A Sound Amplification Permit request for Willy’s Pub for September 21, 2024 (Harvest Days).

ADJOURNMENT