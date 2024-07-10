The Dwight Village Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in the Public Services Complex to discuss personnel matters.

Village Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Marla Kinkade, Justin Eggenberger, and Brian Berta. Absent were Pete Meister and Jenny Johnson. Also present were Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Village Clerk Whitney Scott. Kinkade acted as President Pro Tem.

Immediately after opening the meeting, the Board moved into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

After returning to regular session a motion was made to place EMS employee Bri Kelly on paid administrative leave until July 31st.

In other Village news, the new Public Works vehicle signage has been unveiled. Two Village Dodge Ram trucks have been outfitted and the remainder of the vehicles will be done with the new logo the week of August 5th.

The new logo pays tribute to Route 66 (the shield) along with our downtown skyline.

The Downtown Water Tower refurbishing is nearing completion and the outside surface painting with updated logos will take place the week of July 15 .

Also, the parking lot at Renfrew Park is nearing completion and will open on Friday, July 12 with the exception of the parking stalls being painted, which will be done soon.