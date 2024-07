The Dwight Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying these two individuals believed to be involved in numerous acts of vandalism throughout the Village. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, July 1st. Damage occurred to businesses as well as several vehicles. Anyone who may have information or additional video footage is asked to contact the Dwight Police Department at 815-584-3132 or by email at detective@dwightillinois.com.

