Pictured from left to right in front are Karen Bossert Kehoe, Barbara Burk Morphey, Glenda Sassenger Kutos, Sharon Perschnick Snader.

In back are Keith Telford, Nelson Stubbs, Delores Klehm Lazzar, Shirley Wilkey Holzhauer, Irene Johnson Burris, John Wiedenman, Lee Jensen.

The Dwight Township High School class of 1957 met at the Dwight Country Club on July 22 for their 67th year since graduation. This was the first class to graduate from the current high school and only moved there for second semester of senior year.