BODY WORN CAMERA VIDEO FROM JULY 6, 2024 SHOOTING DEATH OF SONYA MASSEY RELEASED
Springfield, Illinois – On behalf of Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser, the
Illinois State Police (ISP) is posting the body worn camera (BWC) video from the officer-involved
shooting of Ms. Sonya Massey on July 6, 2024. The release of this video is occurring after
consultation with the family of Sonya Massey.
“My prayers are with the family of Sonya Massey, and I commend the Illinois State Police for
conducting an expedited investigation into her tragic death,” said State’s Attorney Milhiser. “The
State’s Attorney’s Office is dedicated to pursuing justice through the prosecution of this case.”
On July 6, 2024, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a
911 call in the 2800 block of Hoover Avenue in Springfield. Former Sangamon County Deputy
Sean Grayson and another deputy made contact with the caller, Sonya Massey, at her residence.
During the interaction inside the home of Ms. Massey, former Deputy Grayson discharged his
firearm striking Ms. Massey and killing her. The Illinois State Police were contacted to conduct an
independent investigation into the shooting.
The investigation was conducted in an expedited timeframe and was first evaluated under Illinois
law for the use of deadly force. After a review of the ISP investigation, the State’s Attorney
determined the evidence did not support a finding that former Deputy Sean Grayson was justified
in his use of deadly force, and the case was presented to a Sangamon County Grand Jury. On July
17, 2024, the Grand Jury returned a five-count indictment including three counts of First Degree
Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Official Misconduct. On July 17, 2024, an arrest
warrant was issued, and Grayson was taken into custody. He remains in custody.
In accordance with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office’s and ISP’s commitment to
integrity and public transparency, and pursuant to the Illinois FOIA, the BWC footage of the
shooting is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking Google Drive link or
Rumble link.
The charges are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty
beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.