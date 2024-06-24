Work on I-55 in Grundy County underway

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that construction is underway on Interstate 55 in Grundy County. The work zone is about a mile north of the Illinois 47 interchange in Dwight (exit 220) to the Illinois 53 interchange in Gardner (exit 227).

Work includes patching, milling and resurfacing I-55 and repairs to the Goodfarm Road bridge over I-55. One lane in each direction on I-55 will be closed during this $12.1 million project, which is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.