June News Release
Motion to adopt a Resolutions of Recognition to honor our student athletes
Motion to approve consent agenda
Motion to approve the contract with Almy Educational Consulting for the 2024-25
school year in the amount of $12,000
Motion to approve the amended 2023-24 budget as presented
Motion to approve the permanent transfer of funds from the transportation fund to
the education and O & M fund as presented
Motion to approve the purchase and installation of a fence from SK Exteriors for
the Piper City Pre-K playground in the amount of $18,998 utilizing early childhood
1-time hardship grant
Motion to approve the purchase a phonics curriculum from 95 Percent Group in the
amount of $5473
Motion to approve the purchase and installation of a bus camera system from
Midwest Transit in the amount of $33,078
Motion to accept the bid from Bacon and Van Buskirk in the amount of $149,800
for Phase II of the Piper City Window Project utilizing ISBE maintenance grant
and the Rebuild Illinois grant
Motion to place the Tri-Point Student Handbook updates on 1st Reading
Motion to hire Crystal Hummel as JV volleyball coach
Motion to hire David Roman as a summer worker for the 2024 summer season
Motion to hire Danielle Hack as JH Cheer Coach
Motion to approve a 3 year contract with Alison Buckley as HS Principal at a base
salary of $80,000
Motion to approve a 3 year contract extension with Elementary Principal Cara
Anderson at a base pay of $82,739
Next Board Meeting July 17, 2024 in Board Room, Kempton