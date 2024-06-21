June News Release

Motion to adopt a Resolutions of Recognition to honor our student athletes

Motion to approve consent agenda

Motion to approve the contract with Almy Educational Consulting for the 2024-25

school year in the amount of $12,000

Motion to approve the amended 2023-24 budget as presented

Motion to approve the permanent transfer of funds from the transportation fund to

the education and O & M fund as presented

Motion to approve the purchase and installation of a fence from SK Exteriors for

the Piper City Pre-K playground in the amount of $18,998 utilizing early childhood

1-time hardship grant

Motion to approve the purchase a phonics curriculum from 95 Percent Group in the

amount of $5473

Motion to approve the purchase and installation of a bus camera system from

Midwest Transit in the amount of $33,078

Motion to accept the bid from Bacon and Van Buskirk in the amount of $149,800

for Phase II of the Piper City Window Project utilizing ISBE maintenance grant

and the Rebuild Illinois grant

Motion to place the Tri-Point Student Handbook updates on 1st Reading

Motion to hire Crystal Hummel as JV volleyball coach

Motion to hire David Roman as a summer worker for the 2024 summer season

Motion to hire Danielle Hack as JH Cheer Coach

Motion to approve a 3 year contract with Alison Buckley as HS Principal at a base

salary of $80,000

Motion to approve a 3 year contract extension with Elementary Principal Cara

Anderson at a base pay of $82,739

Next Board Meeting July 17, 2024 in Board Room, Kempton