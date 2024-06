Three Dwight Township High School teammates have been named to the ICA (Illinois Coaching Association) All State Softball Team.

Congratulations to Megan Livingston and Averi Jury for making 2nd team. Madi Ely for making 3rd team.

Megan Livingston, Infielder, Senior (2024)

Averi Jury, Infielder, Junior (2025)

Madi Ely, Pitcher, Sophomore (2026)