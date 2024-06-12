Ten years of tar spot: Bayer makes breakthrough in research

By RHIANNON BRANCH

FarmWeek

Tar spot was first discovered in the U.S. in 2015, making this the 10th season farmers and researchers have battled the corn disease.

In the beginning, there were a lot of unknowns, Jim Donnelly, technical agronomist with DEKALB/Asgrow based in Lee County, told the RFD Radio Network

“One thing that that we’ve learned and researched is that fungicides work. They work very well and especially some of the newer fungicides with multiple modes of action,” Donnelly said.

Fast forward to today, Bayer researchers can artificially inoculate tar spot in field test plots, which will advance research in both crop protection and genetic tolerance.

“We need the disease in our trials so that we know which ones are good and which ones are bad and to date it’s been hard to get that consistent disease level,” he said.

“With this we can consistently deliver it where we want it and that essentially speeds up our ability to characterize and deliver new products to the market.”







He said while there is good potential for genetic tolerance, farmers are still reliant on fungicides.

“If we find ourselves in very heavy pressure, there really isn’t the level of resistance out there that we need that allows us to not have to spray.”

But this development is a step in the right direction.

“I think that it will allow us to select products that are close to commercial availability and allow us to prioritize those,” he said. “Then, ultimately, the long-term benefit is developing products earlier on in the pipeline, picking out that parent germplasm that’s really strong and being able to work with that all the way through our pipeline so that we have even better tolerance several years out.”

He said genetic tools for tar spot management are in the works. “Some of them are a lot closer than others, but there are genetic tools and better products with better tolerance that will be coming soon to the market and some very soon,” he said.

Tar spot is a big deal some years, but isn’t an annual problem, he said, so researchers aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket.

“We want to make sure that we’re not just focusing on one thing, and we don’t get tunnel vision,” he said. “We have to remember several other things that are important to corn farmers when we’re making product selections.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.







