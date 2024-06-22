Slammers shake off Sunday loss, shut out Y’alls for series opening win

By: Matthew Gustafson

JOLIET, IL – Jake Armstrong recorded the best start of his professional career Friday as the Slammers shut out the Florence Y’alls on Swiftie Night in front of a packed house.

The Slammers (17-20) quickly carried over the momentum from their series victory over the Lake Erie Crushers, hitting two consecutive singles to put runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the first inning. Matthew Warkentin kept up his scorching pace from the road trip, singling to center field to score Jeissy De La Cruz for a 1-0 lead.

Joliet added another run in the bottom of the third. Chris Davis opened the half with a double to right field, advancing to third base on a groundout and scoring on a wild pitch to take a 2-0 lead.

Rookie starter Jake Armstrong enchanted the Joliet crowd, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings and allowing four hits. He fanned seven hitters, a new career high.

Joliet piled on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Victor Nova led off with a single to center field before Drew Stengren doubled to left, placing both runners in scoring position. Braden Duhon, making his Slammers debut, then walked to load the bases.

Liam McArthur grounded out, scoring Nova, before a Chris Davis single to right field brought home Duhon and Stengren for a 5-0 advantage.

Ian Delleman and Jacob Morin held down the lead in the final 2.1 innings to secure the shutout of the Y’alls (14-21) and give the Slammers a series-opening 5-0 victory.

Jake Armstrong earned the win for the Slammers, while Edgar Martinez was tagged with the loss for Florence after allowing seven hits and five earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched.

Joliet will go for its second straight series victory tomorrow night, June 22, on Dog Day. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.