Slammers drop rubber match against Y’alls

By: Matthew Gustafson

JOLIET, IL – The Florence Y'alls defeated the Slammers Sunday in a decisive third game of the series on First Responders Day.

Joliet (17-22) broke out the bats early with three runs in the first two innings. Matthew Warkentin hit a two-run home run to right-center field in the opening frame to give the Slammers a 2-0 lead. The longball was Warkentin’s tenth of the year, tying the league lead.

Brandon Heidal added a run in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to right field. The home run was the first of his professional career and put Joliet up 3-0.

Florence (16-21) took the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Two consecutive singles to lead off the inning set up a TJ Reeves single to score Brian Fuentes. Stephen Hrustich gave the Y’alls the lead when he homered to right field, scoring Hank Zeisler and Reeves to make it 4-3.

The visitors added on three more runs the next inning. Blaze O’Saben scored on a wild pitch before TJ Reeves doubled to right-center field, bringing home Craig Massey and Hank Zeisler for a 7-3 lead.

Florence plated its final run of the game when Craig Massey singled up the middle to score Ed Johnson in the top of the sixth inning. Kent Klyman and Ben Terwilliger held the Slammers scoreless in the final three innings to secure a series-clinching 8-3 victory.

Reed Smith earned the win for the Y’alls, allowing eight hits and three earned runs while striking out five batters in 6.0 innings pitched. Dwayne Marshall was tagged with the loss for Joliet after allowing nine hits and seven earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched, striking out six.

The Slammers will return to action Tuesday when they travel to Evansville to begin a six game road trip. Joliet returns to Slammers Stadium Tuesday, July 2, for Barbie Night against the Evansville Otters. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.