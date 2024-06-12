OSF HealthCare welcomes new provider

(Streator, Ill. | June 12, 2024) – OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce the addition of a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve Streator and the surrounding areas.

The addition of Rebecca Sedlock, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of primary care services at OSF Center for Health – Streator, located at 1111 Spring Street in Streator, Illinois.

Sedlock brings a wealth of expertise with her. She earned her medical degree from Olivet Nazarene University Medical Center College of Nursing and obtained her board certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

For new and existing patients seeking appointments with Rebecca Sedlock, APRN or any member of her dedicated care team, scheduling is conveniently available by contacting (815) 672-4587.