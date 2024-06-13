Richard L. Lenzie, 85, of Union, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Richard Louis Lenzie was born January 30, 1939 to Charles and Dorothy (Fritz) Lenzie in South Wilmington, IL. Richard grew up in South Wilmington and graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School in the class of 1957. In his early life, he was blessed with two sons, Scott and Neal. Later he met the love of his life, Margaret Lautenschlaeger and together they were united in marriage on June 5, 1971. To this union, Richard gained two daughters, Regina and Roxanne and together they were blessed with a son of their own, Kent.

Richard and Margaret continued raising their family in Kankakee, IL, while Richard began a successful career working as a Carman for the Penn Central Railways. Richard was a devoted employee and spent many hours working on the railways. He celebrated his retirement in 2000 from Conrail after nearly 43 years of dedicated service.

Outside of his career, Richard had an immense sense of adventure. He and Margaret made certain to take family vacations and trips all over the US while raising their family. Las Vegas, Italy, Hawaii and most recently in 2023 to Australia and New Zealand were some of their most memorable trips.

Richard enjoyed cheering on his beloved, Chicago Cubs, The Kansas City Chiefs and watching his favorite show, Jeopardy. He loved to spend time in the outdoors, gardening and fishing, especially at the Strip Mines and was an exceptional cook. Richard also had a talented hand at cards games, including poker and Black Jack.

A man of humility and faith, Richard was a devout Catholic for the entirety of his life. He treasured his time worshipping and attending mass at both St. Elizabeth and Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eureka.

Above all, Richard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will always be missed and lovingly remembered.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Lenzie of Union, Missouri; five children: Scott Lenzie and wife Deanna of Birmingham, AL, Neal Lenzie and wife Josie of Huntsville, AL, Kent Lenzie and significant other, Veronica of Phoenix, AZ, Regina Gropp and husband Eric of Thornton, CO and Roxanne Lower of Arvada, CO; eleven grandchildren; a brother, Tommy Lenzie and wife Maureen of Dwight, IL; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy; and a brother, Charles A. Lenzie.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 14, 2024 at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Eureka, Missouri with Father Leo Spezia celebrating.

Visitation will be 9:30 – 10:30 AM, Friday, June 14, 2024 at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Masses in Richard’s memory may be made to New Haven Hospice Care or the Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Eureka.

