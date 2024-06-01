Peter Stillman Broeksmit of Dwight passed away on May 21, 2024 due to complications from leukemia. He was born on March 15, 1953 in Chicago, the eldest son of Rev. John S. Broeksmit, Jr. and Jane Murray Broeksmit. He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Maureen, and their sons John and David, all of Dwight, as well as his sister, Laura Downing (William) of Seattle, sister-in-law, Alla of New York, and brothers John of Brooklin, Maine, and Samuel (Susan) and Robert (Susan Bollendorf) of Chevy Chase, Maryland. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and a grand niece. Preceding him in death are his father and mother Jack and Jane Broeksmit, and his brother, William. Peter Stillman Broeksmit of Dwight passed away on May 21, 2024 due to complications from leukemia. He was born on March 15, 1953 in Chicago, the eldest son of Rev. John S. Broeksmit, Jr. and Jane Murray Broeksmit. He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Maureen, and their sons John and David, all of Dwight, as well as his sister, Laura Downing (William) of Seattle, sister-in-law, Alla of New York, and brothers John of Brooklin, Maine, and Samuel (Susan) and Robert (Susan Bollendorf) of Chevy Chase, Maryland. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and a grand niece. Preceding him in death are his father and mother Jack and Jane Broeksmit, and his brother, William.

Peter graduated from Lake Forest Academy in 1972 and the University of Illinois in 1978.

Peter progressed in his field, teaching himself programming at the start of the digital age. As technology progressed, so did his career, where he eventually became a respected consultant in database architecture. He was also a talented artist and a keen observer of the political scene. He had a cerebral wit and boundless intellectual curiosity. In his free time, he enjoyed painting and playing guitar.

Funeral services will be held on June 8th at Congregational Church in Dwight at 2pm, with visitation from 1pm-2pm at the church.