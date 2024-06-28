Lester William Rury, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at his home in South Wilmington, IL.

Lester was born on May 13, 1941 in Sparta, IL to his parents Marby and Paul Rury. He graduated from Garner-South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1959. He met his future wife, Karen, in high school and they were married November 4, 1961. They share five children: Carina, Chris, Craig, Curt and Collette.

Lester worked for Caterpillar in Joliet. Following his June 1, 1998 retirement, he worked part time as a gate guard at the South Wilmington Firemen’s Beach and Park Club.

Lester was a member of the United Methodist Church of South Wilmington and had served on the Board of Trustees. He was also a past member of the South Wilmington Grade School Board of Education. He coached many youth baseball teams from minor league through colt league.

Lester loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, recitals, concerts and plays – anything they participated in. He loved hunting and fishing, and enjoyed his dream trip, fishing in Alaska. He lived a life of faith and loved sharing it with his family and others.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his five children, Carina (Walter) Debelak, Christine Rury, Craig Rury, Curt Rury and Collette (Michael) England; his six grandchildren, Rachel Debelak, Renae (Frank) Turner, Trevor (Jaclyn) Debelak, Paige (Camden) Coe, Braden Woods and Alic Gill; his two great-grandchildren, Ian and Lucas Turner; his brother, Paul (Cindy) Rury; and his brother-in-law, Mick (Mary) Stellano.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marby Ervin; stepfather, Elmer Ervin; father, Paul Rury; stepmother, Mary Rury; brother, Laverne Rury; mother-in-law, Jean Stellano and father-in-law, Clement “Bud” Stellano.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 10:30 am. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.