Donna Lynn Haley, age 60, of Colfax, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2024, at her home.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, with Pastor Victor Randle officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of the service, also at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be follow. Memorials in Donna’s memory may be made to Mclean County Humane Society.

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of the arrangements.

Donna was born on August 25, 1963, in Long Beach, CA, to Marvin and Evelyn (Terpening) Head. She married Paul Haley on July 19, 1991, in Pontiac, IL. He survives in Colfax.

Other survivors include two sons: Gordon Haley and John Grissom; one daughter: Maryann Lopez; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Judy Davis, Wanda Cadena, and Bobbi Ness; one daughter: Samantha Spicer; one son: Jerry Spicer; and one grandson.

She was a proud and faithful member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Dwight, IL.

Donna attended high school in Zion, IL. After, she was a full-time homemaker but also did housekeeping work throughout the years. She loved being able to stay home to take care of her family. Donna also enjoyed spending time taking care of her beloved dogs and her plants. She loved her family above all, and was the best wife, mom, and grandma to her family and they will miss her deeply.

She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.hagermemorialhome.com or visit us on Facebook.