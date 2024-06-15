Docia Hancock, 90, of Dwight, IL. was called home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at her home in Dwight, IL.

Funeral Services will be held 11am Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the Dwight United Methodist Church in Dwight, IL with Pastor Mary Arnold officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will take place following the services at McDowell Cemetery in rural Dwight. Memorials in honor of Docia may be made to the Grundy-Three Rivers Habitat for Humanity or the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Docia was born in Cumberland, KY, on March 26, 1934, to Sam and Dorcas (Holcomb) Foutch. She married Del Hancock on August 29, 1953 in Washington D.C. He survives in Dwight, IL.

Docia is survived by her son; James (Stephanie) Hancock of Downs, IL; daughter in law, Kathy Hancock, and grandchildren; Danielle (Noah) Conard, Taylor Hancock, Ryan Hancock, Anna (Kaleb) Landes, Kate Hancock, Sara Hancock, Lily Hancock, Ezra Hancock and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Randy Hancock, and 9 siblings.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and local Bridge Club. She was the valedictorian of Cumberland High School and a stenographer at the Pentagon. Del and Docia met in Washington D.C. square dancing while Del was in the Army and became the #2 square dancing set nationally. Docia loved her family dearly and tried to attend all their events. Del and Docia owned and operated Hancock’s Jewelry in Dwight and Morris for over 65 years. She enjoyed entertaining, traveling, and hosting parties. She always had a dessert ready for any occasion. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her but will be especially missed by her husband of 70 years Del.

