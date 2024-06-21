Charles Pokarney, 63, of Dwight, IL. passed away surrounded by his family after a brief illness, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Dwight, IL.

Private Services will be held at a later date and cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials in honor of Charles may be made to Autism Awareness or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Charles was born in Fairbury, IL, on September 8, 1960, to Charles Harry and Barbara (McDermott) Pokarney.

He is survived by his son; Army Sgt. Jordan Pokarney of Killeen, TX; brother, John Pokarney of Bloomington, IL; sisters, Lori (Mike) McConnell of Dwight, Karen (Paul) Helgeson of Skokie, IL, Patti Trewartha of Waco, TX, Janet (Tim) Ricketts of Alva, FL; grandchildren, Jace, Grace and Khloe.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Pokarney.

He loved to fish, play cards, work in the yard and playing jokes on the family. The family will always hold dear the memories of all the good times they had camping together. He will be missed.

This obituary may be viewed, and guestbook signed at www.hagermemorialhome.com or visit us on Facebook.