Burton Gestner, 57, of Dwight passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, June 14, 2024.

Burton was born to Jeanette and Gilbert Gestner on November 3, 1966 in Houston, TX. He married Meredith Wright on March 25, 1995, and she survives. Together, they had two terrific kids, Liam (Kenzie) Gestner of Fort Mill, SC, and Olivia (Michael) Gestner of Dwight. Burt was the youngest of three children. His brother, Dean Gestner, of Bloomington; and his sister, Suzette Terry of Plainville, KS both survive.

Burton was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Delbert Wright; and a niece, Chevelle Terry Bode.

Burton attended Dwight Township High School. For the majority of Burton’s professional career, he was a correctional officer at the Pontiac Correctional Center, achieving the rank of sergeant. He was a deacon at the New Life Assembly of God.

While Burton’s life wasn’t always free of challenges, he rose to meet everything that came his way with an optimism and hope that isn’t common even among the best of us. His sharp sense of humor and his great laugh always made it a joy to cross paths with him. A common thread in Burton’s life was devotion – devotion to his family, devotion to his faith, and devotion to his friends and community. Thankfully, for those who knew him, Burton devoted himself to music when he was a kid. He would go on to perform hundreds of shows, compose original music, and be a Worship Leader for the New Life Assembly of God. As a gifted musician and performer, Burton’s authentic warmth and humility came through in his performances with groups and as a solo performer. In addition to his active role in the church Burton was an avid reader, a bit of a Star Wars geek, and even liked to do some woodworking. His absence will be felt by many.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at New Life Assembly of God Church in Dwight. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church. A family dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Assembly of God Church.

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling the arrangements.