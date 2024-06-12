Noah Kelleher was recently presented with the annual American Legion Award from Dwight American Legion #486 Commander Terry Riccolo.

Those who receive the medal must exemplify six qualities that define character: courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service.

Kelleher graduated from Providence Catholic High School with honors, including Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society, Presidential Scholarship at Lewis University, and now the American Legion Award. He plans to study business and finance at Lewis University before law school.

Kelleher commented, “I appreciate this high honor, and will continue a life of service to both God and Country.”

He added, “It was an honor just to be able to play a tribute of “The Army Goes Rolling Along” to Mr. Riccolo for his 40 plus years of active and reserve service to all of us.”