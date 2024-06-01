Morris Hospital Cardiologist Discusses Heart Failure at Free Community Program

May 22, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Individuals who have a diagnosis of heart failure are invited to a free program being presented by Morris Hospital Cardiologist Dr. Mostafa Ghanim on Thursday, June 13, from 3-4 p.m. in the wellness room at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 W. Gore Road in Morris.

During the program, Dr. Ghanim will discuss heart failure as a medical condition, risk factors that contribute to heart failure, and how to recognize early symptoms in order to seek prompt medical care. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to attend.

One of the most common reasons for readmissions to a hospital, heart failure is a complex, chronic condition that develops when the heart doesn’t pump enough blood for the body’s needs. The condition can cause a variety of symptoms including shortness of breath, persistent coughing or wheezing, buildup of excess fluid in body tissues, tiredness and fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion and impaired thinking, increased heart rate, and weight changes, all reasons why patients with heart failure require proper care and follow-up in order to manage the condition.

To register for the free program, go to morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7691.