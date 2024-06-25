Morris Hospital Board Welcome Three New Members

June 24, 2024, MORRIS, IL –The Board of Directors at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has announced the appointment of three new board members, Dr. Maxime Gilles, Dr. Gina Hulbert, and Dr. Michael Jachec.

Serving in a volunteer capacity, Morris Hospital board members are responsible for providing oversight and governance to ensure quality care, strategic direction, oversight for hospital policies and financial matters, and adherence to the hospital’s mission. Members are nominated to the board by current board members.

Gilles has served on the Morris Hospital medical staff since 2015 as an emergency medicine physician with EPIC Group, currently serving as Medical Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine. Prior to coming to Morris Hospital, he practiced at hospitals throughout the Chicago area for nearly 20 years. Gilles received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Case Western Reserve University of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio and completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

Jachec has served on the Morris Hospital medical staff since 2005 as a radiologist with Grundy Radiologists and Chairman of the Department of Radiology. He was treasurer of the Morris Hospital medical staff from 2014-2015, vice president from 2016-2017, and president from 2018-2019. Prior to coming to Morris Hospital, Jachec practiced in Oak Lawn for 8 years. He received his medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and completed his residency in radiology and fellowship in angiography and interventional radiology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

“While the Morris Hospital Board of Directors is primarily made up of community members who live in the Morris Hospital service area, the Board historically includes three physicians who are currently practicing on the Morris Hospital medical staff,” explains Dave Bzdill, Morris Hospital Board Chair. “With two outgoing physician board members, it was crucial to appoint two new physicians to the board. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Gilles and Dr. Jachec, two well respected physicians who will bring great insight to the hospital board.”

A resident of Morris, Hulbert currently serves as Nursing Department Chair and Professor at Joliet Junior College, a position she has held since 2017. Her 32-year career also includes various roles in education, hospital and outpatient surgery settings, including 7 years as an operating room nurse at Morris Hospital and 3 years as a clinical nurse educator and scrub nurse at Deerpath Surgery Center in Morris. Hulbert holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, a master of science in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University, and a doctorate in education from University of St. Francis.

“Along with her experience as a dedicated nursing professional in healthcare and education, Gina brings a strong commitment to the local community and a passion for improving the lives of others,” Bzdill said.

Along with Bzdill, Gilles, Hulbert and Jachec, the Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers Board of Directors includes Noreen Dollinger, owner of Dollinger Family Farm, serving as vice chair; Steven Banghart, a retired attorney at law serving as secretary, Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank, serving as treasurer; Brian Angwin, retired site manager of LyondellBasell; Dr. Patrick Halloran, retired superintendent of Morris High School; Janis Hedenschoug, retired outage scheduler at Exelon Nuclear; Michelle Pruim, Administrator at Grundy Health Department; and Dr. Peter Roumeliotis, internal medicine physician at Morris Hospital.

Serving patients from 29 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention with angioplasty and stents, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting, and an advanced level of emergency care around the clock. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.