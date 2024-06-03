Morris Hospital Announces Stroke Support Group

May 22, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is hosting its Stroke Support Group on Tuesday, June 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Rd., Suite H, Morris. Individuals who have a history of stroke or any neurological event are invited to attend along with caregivers, spouses, and loved ones.

The Stroke Support Group meets quarterly with a goal of providing support and education while bringing together people who are facing similar issues. This quarter’s guest speaker is Becca McKee, Wellness Manager at Morris Hospital, who will provide information about positive lifestyle behaviors and stress management.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Therapy Department at 815-705-7440.