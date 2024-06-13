REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On June 12, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mark Christenson (6:04 p.m.); Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: Lori Bowman
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal/AD
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS
A letter of “re-retirement” was received from Teacher Linda Rosenbaum (Miss Rosie). Thank-you cards were received from retirees Kim Trainor, Barb Svornik and Katie Gartke. Mr. Bennett-Tejes recognized the State Track athletes.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Schultz report stands as read. She included a data report for the Board. The testing data looks very good for the district.
Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.
Mr. DeLong reported that earlier today we found that the sewer drain in the 8th Grade Hallway is completely eroded and we will need to tear up the hallway floor to replace/repair the plumbing. This may lead to more extensive repairs that lead to the sinks in the Science lab.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:
- Final Tax Levy Figures: The GS Tax rate decreased from 3.017 last year to 2.960 this year, which was less than Mr. DeLong projected. The EAV came in at almost $1,000,000 more than anticipated.
- Current Employment Vacancies: 1st and 7th grade; although interviews are set for this coming week and Mrs. Schultz anticipates filling those vacancies before the end of the month.
- 3) No July Board Meeting: We do not schedule a July Board meeting every year. All bills are pre-approved to be paid and we would only convene if in an emergency.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to go into Executive Session at 6:14 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Trainor, to exit Executive Session at 6:23 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
Minutes of the May 8, 2024 Regular Meeting
- Minutes of the May 8, 2024 Regular Meeting
- Bills
- Authorize Payment of Fiscal 2024 Bills
- Authorize Payment of July 2024 Bills
- Authorize Employment of New Faculty/Staff Members (2024-25)
- Approve Intent to Retire Letter, Stinnett Gettinger, Teacher, End of 2024-2025 School Year
- Approve Intent to Retire Letter, Patricia Aldrich, Teacher, End of 2027-2028 School Year
- Approve Retirement, Karen Donovan, Paraprofessional
- Approve Resignation, Halie Weikle Tracy, Paraprofessional
- Approve Resignation, Lauren Gliwa, Paraprofessional
- Approve Resignation, Jeremy Kenny, Teacher
- Approve Resignation, Leanne Soppe, 1st Grade Teacher & “B” Softball Coach
- Approve Employment, Cassidy Ringle, Special Education Teacher
- Approve Employment, Tim Miller, 4th Grade Teacher
- Approve Employment, Lori Marques, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Stacy Arellano, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Alisha Emmons, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Nick Ponio, Co-“B” Baseball Coach
- Approve Employment, Kirk Walker, Co-“B” Baseball Coach
- Approve Employment, Steven Lopez, 6th Grade Volleyball Coach
- Approve Employment, Tim Miller, Head Wrestling Coach
- Approve Employment, Sam Beier, Student Council Sponsor
- Approve Employment, Logan Gossett, Math Team Sponsor
- Approve Employment, Alexis Thetard, Substitute Teacher
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented the second reading of PRESS Policy 6:190 and 7:40 updates and asked for final approval of both.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong reported on the large amount in uncollected school fees and his plan to address this issue. His plan is to publicize our policy about uncollected school fees and not allowing participation at graduation in hopes more families will be aware of this and pay their fees.
The district leases out a small amount of farm ground to Mike Vigna and Dan Bossert. They split the profit off of this ground with the district 50/50 every year. That lease is due for renewal and Mr. DeLong wants to continue to offer it to Vigna and Bossert.
Mr. DeLong presented the proposal from Johnson Controls to replace the Zone 4 system at a cost of $17,975.48. This invoice is to repair the fire alarm system in the Band hallway.
A request has been made to approve a separation agreement with a licensed employee. This was discussed in Executive Session.
Rescind a Resolution in Reference to the Dismissal of a Professional Licensed Employee, Adopted by the Board on March 13, 2024, as presented.
Mr. DeLong has reviewed the Executive Session minutes and determined that none of them should be opened to the public.
The proposal for renewal of our property/casualty/liability insurance has been received from PSIC. The total cost for this, including the Workman’s Comp insurance, is $74,045.24, which is an increase of 18.03% over last year. Mr. DeLong stated that we would most likely go out to bid on our insurance coverage next year if the costs continue to rise like they have in the past few years.
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting at 6:32 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.