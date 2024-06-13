UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the second reading of PRESS Policy 6:190 and 7:40 updates and asked for final approval of both.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported on the large amount in uncollected school fees and his plan to address this issue. His plan is to publicize our policy about uncollected school fees and not allowing participation at graduation in hopes more families will be aware of this and pay their fees.

The district leases out a small amount of farm ground to Mike Vigna and Dan Bossert. They split the profit off of this ground with the district 50/50 every year. That lease is due for renewal and Mr. DeLong wants to continue to offer it to Vigna and Bossert.

Mr. DeLong presented the proposal from Johnson Controls to replace the Zone 4 system at a cost of $17,975.48. This invoice is to repair the fire alarm system in the Band hallway.

A request has been made to approve a separation agreement with a licensed employee. This was discussed in Executive Session.

Rescind a Resolution in Reference to the Dismissal of a Professional Licensed Employee, Adopted by the Board on March 13, 2024, as presented.

Mr. DeLong has reviewed the Executive Session minutes and determined that none of them should be opened to the public.

The proposal for renewal of our property/casualty/liability insurance has been received from PSIC. The total cost for this, including the Workman’s Comp insurance, is $74,045.24, which is an increase of 18.03% over last year. Mr. DeLong stated that we would most likely go out to bid on our insurance coverage next year if the costs continue to rise like they have in the past few years.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting at 6:32 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.