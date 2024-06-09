At the 126th commencement ceremony of Wichita State University on May 11th, Maggie Svetlana McCoy participated along with the doctoral hooding ceremony and then was conferred the Specialist in Education (Ed.S) degree from the Graduate School of Applied Studies. The Specialist in Education (Ed.S) is an advanced professional degree beyond the Master’s Degree level and is an alternative to a Doctorate Degree.

Maggie participated in the Midwest Student Exchange Program after earning her BS, which led her to Kansas. She is a 2021 alumna of Westen Illinois University [Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice/Forensic Psychology]; and was active in the Chi Omega sorority. Maggie is also a 2017 alumna of Dwight (DTHS) and St. Paul Grade School in Odell.

Maggie has accepted a position as a School Psychologist for Reno County Education Cooperative in Hutchinson, Kansas.