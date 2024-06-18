The MVK Seniors met June 18, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch provided by CNN and furnished “The Upper Crust” from Yorkville.

Robin Homerding subbed for President Sherry McIntosh calling the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A silent prayer was said for the ill and deceased members and others, Firefighters, policemen & policewomen and the military all over the world.

Two readings were recited, “A Smile” and “The Guest Book” by Betty Robinson. A thinking of you card was sent to Sherry McIntosh. Happy Birthday was sung for Bob Elam, Thomas Hill, Joyce Lucas, Linda Poppleton, and Karen Sears. The door prizes were won by Nancy Johnson, Carl Johnson, and Carol Bryant. Greg Mialkowski from Arcadia Care Morris read the numbers for Bingo.

The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s Report were read and everyone okayed them. A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Carol Bryant and seconded by Betty Robinson.

The next meeting will be held on July 16, 2024 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting. Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation.