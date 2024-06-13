LOCAL INDUSTRY HIRES SUMMER INTERNS FROM AREA HIGH SCHOOLS

A kickoff breakfast was held to formally recognize and congratulate the 39 students selected for the 2024 Grundy County Internship Program. Nancy Norton, President and CEO of the GEDC opened the event by thanking the businesses, students, and educators in attendance.

Chris Spencer, Superintendent, Coal City District #1, addressed the students and discussed the benefits and opportunities that will be afforded to them as part of this program. Spencer challenged students to take advantage of the opportunities given to them this summer, while Representatives from SPACECO addressed the value of the program to local businesses taking part in the program.

Senator Rezin emphasized that the students should take pride in being chosen for this opportunity, and that the internships offer a chance to gain meaningful professional work experience and learn more about the many different employment options within Grundy County.

The 39 paid internships this year are with 14 different companies, offering a diverse set of opportunities for local students. The program began in 2013 with just 12 internships and 3 companies. The program continues to become more competitive as over 100 students applied for the positions.

The Grundy County Internship Program was based on a mutual desire expressed by leaders in education and industry to highlight local employment opportunities and retain local talent in Grundy County. Senator Rezin and the GEDC partnered with local industry and education to launch the program in 2013.

The 2024 Grundy County summer interns are:

Aux Sable

Bennett Ammer

Nicodem Hargis

Chamlin & Associates

Luke Brown

Cale Halpin

City of Morris*

Sam Mateski

Community Foundation of Grundy County

Gracie Mennenga

D’Arcy Motors

Colin Voss

Ruby Zolper

GEDC

Ethan Scrogham

J & A Transmission*

Richard Hernandez Carmona

Joliet Junior College

Makenzie Enger

Lyondell Basell*

Dulcinea Cabreda

Addison Fair

Angelina Luna

Mack & Associates

Jarrek Hirsch

Morris Hospital

Kedzie Auwerda

Braden Blazekovich

Julia Borgstrom

Bree Cook

Karson Dransfeldt

Deborah Lynch

Makaila McDaniel

Gwyneth Pfeifer

Rianna Platt

Jadyn Shaw

Macy Shell

Paityn Valentine

Abigail Villarreal

SPACECO

Will Thompson

US Cold Storage

Daniel Engelhardt

Abigail Henson

Mackenzie Huey

Adan Mondragon

Brynlee Reed

Emily Saavedra

Leah Sukley

Village of Minooka

Micah Allen

Luka Williams

*Denotes New or Returning Company for 2024