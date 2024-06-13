LOCAL INDUSTRY HIRES SUMMER INTERNS FROM AREA HIGH SCHOOLS
A kickoff breakfast was held to formally recognize and congratulate the 39 students selected for the 2024 Grundy County Internship Program. Nancy Norton, President and CEO of the GEDC opened the event by thanking the businesses, students, and educators in attendance.
Chris Spencer, Superintendent, Coal City District #1, addressed the students and discussed the benefits and opportunities that will be afforded to them as part of this program. Spencer challenged students to take advantage of the opportunities given to them this summer, while Representatives from SPACECO addressed the value of the program to local businesses taking part in the program.
Senator Rezin emphasized that the students should take pride in being chosen for this opportunity, and that the internships offer a chance to gain meaningful professional work experience and learn more about the many different employment options within Grundy County.
The 39 paid internships this year are with 14 different companies, offering a diverse set of opportunities for local students. The program began in 2013 with just 12 internships and 3 companies. The program continues to become more competitive as over 100 students applied for the positions.
The Grundy County Internship Program was based on a mutual desire expressed by leaders in education and industry to highlight local employment opportunities and retain local talent in Grundy County. Senator Rezin and the GEDC partnered with local industry and education to launch the program in 2013.
The 2024 Grundy County summer interns are:
Aux Sable
Bennett Ammer
Nicodem Hargis
Chamlin & Associates
Luke Brown
Cale Halpin
City of Morris*
Sam Mateski
Community Foundation of Grundy County
Gracie Mennenga
D’Arcy Motors
Colin Voss
Ruby Zolper
GEDC
Ethan Scrogham
J & A Transmission*
Richard Hernandez Carmona
Joliet Junior College
Makenzie Enger
Lyondell Basell*
Dulcinea Cabreda
Addison Fair
Angelina Luna
Mack & Associates
Jarrek Hirsch
Morris Hospital
Kedzie Auwerda
Braden Blazekovich
Julia Borgstrom
Bree Cook
Karson Dransfeldt
Deborah Lynch
Makaila McDaniel
Gwyneth Pfeifer
Rianna Platt
Jadyn Shaw
Macy Shell
Paityn Valentine
Abigail Villarreal
SPACECO
Will Thompson
US Cold Storage
Daniel Engelhardt
Abigail Henson
Mackenzie Huey
Adan Mondragon
Brynlee Reed
Emily Saavedra
Leah Sukley
Village of Minooka
Micah Allen
Luka Williams
*Denotes New or Returning Company for 2024