Nikki Meier, Livingston County Treasurer, has announced that the Livingston County real estate tax bills were mailed on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. A total of 25,895 tax bills were mailed. The estimated total tax revenue to be collected is $87,836,620.08, which will be distributed to 206 taxing bodies within the County.

The first installment will be due on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and the second installment will be due on Monday, September 9, 2024. Payments may be made in the office or put into either of the two payment drop boxes at the Historic Courthouse. One is located next to the south entrance at the top of the stairs and the other is located on ground level on the west side next to the elevator. Payments may also be paid by mail or paid at most banks within the county.

To pay online please visit www.livingstoncountyiltax.us. There is a 2.25% convenience fee to pay online or in the office. The fee for processing an online e-check is a flat rate of $2.00. Online payments using a credit or debit card will be accepted up through Friday, November 1, 2024.

After the 2nd installment due date on, September 9, 2024, area banks will stop accepting tax payments for this tax season. Personal checks will not be accepted after October 11, 2024 and payment after that date must be made with certified funds.

Delinquent Notices will be mailed out approximately October 11, 2024. The names of delinquent property owners will be published in the local newspapers during the week of October 25, 2024.

The annual tax sale is scheduled for November 12, 2024.

Several items are printed on the reverse side of the tax bill which may answer most taxpayer questions. A list of due dates is listed on the Treasurers page of the Livingston County website. As well as, a list of all area banks accepting payments through the due date.

For further information please call between 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Monday-Friday.

Questions regarding:

Exemptions/Assessments/Name or Address Changes = Assessor’s office @ 815-844-7214

Tax rates/prior year redemptions = County Clerk @ 815-844-2006

Current year payment questions = Treasurer’s office @ 815-844-2306