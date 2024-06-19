Kankakee Kultivators will present their Annual Garden Tour & Artisan Faire, “Back to Our Roots,” on Thursday, June 27, from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Tickets will invite garden buffs to stroll through and explore 7 private gardens with a midday break for box lunches provided by Honey Baked Ham.

The following talented, generous gardeners will be sharing their private landscapes: Glen and Nan Carlson, Ron and Pam Charles, Scott and Toni Dilday, David and Cathy Hoekstra, Chuck and Diana Parsons, Kevin and Holly Rooney, and John and Mary Jo Snyder.

Kultivators hope all will also discover their beautiful, historic “Column Garden” and their patriotic “Let Freedom Ring Garden” on the grounds of the Kankakee Historical Museum at 801 South 8th Avenue, Kankakee. Ticket-holders will be able to pick up their lunches at Kankakee’s Civic Center located next to the museum from 11 to 2.

On the grounds of the Civic Center and the Historical Museum next door, the day’s Artisan Faire will be open and free to all from 9 to 4. The Faire will feature over 50 artisan vendors plus food trucks offering taste treats, sweets and snacks from LoveALatte Coffee and Bennet-Curtis House.

At the Artison Faire there will also be “Rock Painting Demonstrations by Tracey” given throughout the day and a “Pet-friendly Plants Workshop, “ given by Horticulturist Dolly Swibes Foster from 12:15-1. The Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be on site offering adoptions of pets. The Faire’s annual raffle—all prizes worth at least $50—will offer some items worth much more: for example, golf outings at the Kankakee Country Club and Oak Springs Golf Course, tickets to the Chicago Botanic Gardens, and a Mother’s kit for car care from Radrules by Troy, luxury case and all!

Garden Tour tickets can be purchased at the following outlets: Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck Flowers Plants & Gifts, Country Flower Market, Flower Shoppe Inc. and Joy’s Hallmark Shop (all in Kankakee); Tholens’ Garden Center and Ba Da Bloom Flower Shop (in Bourbonnais); and Vilt’s Greenhouse (in Wilmington).

Proceeds Support Scholarships for KCC Horticulture students, the Column Garden and the Let Freedom Ring Garden at the Kankakee Historical Museum, and other city beautification projects.

