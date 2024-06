Lions Lake has been spruced up and new playground equipment installed.





Dwight Coin Laundry has some new interior murals.

St. Patrick parking lot has been repaved.

The west parking lot at Renfrew Park is being completely upgraded and paved,

which will include EV charging stations.

A new sign greets visitors in downtown Dwight.

The new townhomes on West William will soon be accepting new residents.

Crazy 80’s, a vintage car museum, has opened at 316 W Waupansie.