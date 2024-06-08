Children’s Used Book Collection June 10th through July 12, 2024

The Grundy County Land Use Department will be collecting used children’s books for Bernie’s Book Bank starting June 10th through July 12th, 2024, at our Administration Building located at 1320 Union Street, Morris, IL 60450 from the hours of 8-4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Practicing one of the four Rs is reuse. Children’s books that are no longer being used can find their way into the hands of a child who needs a book.

Studies have shown that reading is the most important skill a child needs to learn. However, studies also show that 61% of low-income families don’t have any children’s book for their families.

Bernie’s Book Bank provides books to 25,000 children annually.

Since 2009, Bernie’s Book Bank has distributed more than 25 million children’s books. Bernie’s Book Bank will provide at least 12 books per year for each child that they serve. Bernie’s Book Bank does ask that you do not give educational textbooks, or religious books.

Grundy County has been most generous in these events since 2017 and has given over 15,000 books to needy children.

Please help this worthy cause by donating children’s books from preschool through 6th grade.

If you should have any questions please feel free to contact Beth Skoff or (815) 941-3228 (bskoff@grundcountyil.gov) or Heidi Miller at (815) 941-3229 (hmiller@grundycountyil.gov ).